Abstract

Combat sports athletes seeking a competitive edge often engage in weight management practices to become larger than their opponents, which ultimately includes periods of gradual weight loss, rapid weight loss, and weight regain. This pattern of weight loss and regain is known as weight cycling and often includes periods of low energy availability, making combat sports athletes susceptible to metabolic dysfunction. This narrative review represents an effort to explore the metabolic perturbations associated with weight cycling and outline the short-, medium-, and long-term effects on metabolic flexibility, function, and health. The short-term effects of rapid weight loss, such as a reduced metabolic rate and alterations to insulin and leptin levels, may prelude the more pronounced metabolic disturbances that occur during weight regain, such as insulin resistance. Although definitive support is not currently available, this cycle of weight loss and regain and associated metabolic changes may contribute to metabolic syndrome or other metabolic dysfunctions over time.

