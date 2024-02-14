Abstract

Metabolomic biomarkers hold promise in aiding the diagnosis and prognostication of traumatic brain injury. In Canada, over 165,000 individuals annually suffer from a traumatic brain injury (TBI), making it one of the most prevalent neurological conditions. In this pilot investigation, we examined blood-derived biomarkers as proxy measures that can provide an objective approach to TBI diagnosis and monitoring. Using a (1)H nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)-based quantitative metabolic profiling approach, this study determined whether (1) blood-derived metabolites change during recovery in male participants with mild to severe TBI; (2) biological pathway analysis reflects mechanisms that mediate neural damage/repair throughout TBI recovery; and (3) changes in metabolites correlate to initial injury severity. Eight male participants with mild to severe TBI (with intracranial lesions) provided morning blood samples within 1-4 days and again 6 months post-TBI. Following NMR analysis, the samples were subjected to multivariate statistical and machine learning-based analyses. Statistical modelling displayed metabolic changes during recovery through group separation, and eight significant metabolic pathways were affected by TBI. Metabolic changes were correlated to injury severity. L-alanine (R= -0.63, p < 0.01) displayed a negative relationship with the Glasgow Coma Scale. This study provides pilot data to support the feasibility of using blood-derived metabolites to better understand changes in biochemistry following TBI.

Language: en