Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Assessment, monitoring, and evaluation have been a required part of Global Health Engagement but difficult to accomplish. The current assessment, monitoring, and evaluation frameworks require implementation at the start of the project and are not designed to use for already existing programs. Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) is a standardized course now offered in 89 countries, but there has not been a standardized method of evaluating the quality across programs. Ghana's TCCC program began in March 2022 and provides a platform for development of a new method of evaluation globally.



METHODS: In this study, a standardized trauma scenario was performed by two groups of students, one who completed a TCCC Medical Provider course in Fort Detrick, MD and one who completed the course in Accra, Ghana. The students were scored using a standardized Trauma Assessment Score Sheet and the scores compared across the two groups.



RESULTS: The mean Trauma Assessment Score was 58.5% in the United States and 58.3% in Ghana, with no statistically significant difference between the two groups (P-value of.97). When regressed for confounding variables such as years of experience and deployment, the two groups still had no statistically significant difference (P-value of.783).



DISCUSSION: The two groups achieved similar mean scores despite significantly different testing environments and experience levels. Written post-test scores did not correlate well due to multiple confounding factors and appear to be a less accurate representation of student understanding and application than the Trauma Assessment Score.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates use of a standardized scenario with graded checklist to compare between international programs. This can be used to and expanded to compare programs and support quality assurance and medical interoperability.

