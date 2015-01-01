Abstract

Elder abuse and violence in home care is an important issue. The phenomenon is clearly widespread and has the potential to cause harm in many different ways. The main focus here is on mistreatment, abuse or neglect of older people - for example by relatives, outpatient care services or other participants in the health and social care system. However, caregivers can also be affected by aggression or violent behavior from those in need of care. Overall, there is little evidence of effective preventive interventions in the home environment. Family doctors in particular can play an important role in prevention.

Language: de