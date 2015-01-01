Abstract

The geriatric syndromes of incontinence and falls not only affect patients living in care homes, but increasingly also patients in their own homes. This particularly affects patients with cognitive impairments. A high nursing home admission age in an ageing population means that these geriatric syndromes are part of everyday care in the home. It is recommended to educate patients in particular about ways to prevent falls and incontinence - promoting mobility and exercise play a key role here.

Language: de