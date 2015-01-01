SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Palm R. MMW Fortschr. Med. 2024; 166(3): 40-41.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Urban and Vogel)

DOI

10.1007/s15006-024-3583-2

PMID

38389013

Abstract

The geriatric syndromes of incontinence and falls not only affect patients living in care homes, but increasingly also patients in their own homes. This particularly affects patients with cognitive impairments. A high nursing home admission age in an ageing population means that these geriatric syndromes are part of everyday care in the home. It is recommended to educate patients in particular about ways to prevent falls and incontinence - promoting mobility and exercise play a key role here.


Language: de

Keywords

Care dependency; falls; home care services; home nursing; incontinence; mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print