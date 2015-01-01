Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been little focus on concussions in youth lacrosse players in the United States.



PURPOSE: To provide a descriptive analysis of the epidemiology and incidence of concussions in youth lacrosse and compare the results with well-documented analyses of concussions in youth American football. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: Data on concussions in pediatric patients playing lacrosse from 2006 to 2019 were collected using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS). Weighted calculations and combined participation data obtained from membership in USA Lacrosse were used to estimate injury incidence. A comparison dataset was created using the NEISS data on youth football-related concussions. The cause of concussion was categorized into player-to-player, player-to-stick, player-to-ball, or player-to-ground contact.



RESULTS: A total of 37,974 concussion injuries related to lacrosse were identified in players with a mean age of 14.5 ± 3.5 years; 70% of concussions occurred in boys. National participation in lacrosse increased from 2006 to 2011 by a mean of 10.3% annually, followed by a lower annual growth rate of 2.5% from 2012 to 2019. The overall incidence of concussion injuries increased over the study period (r = 0.314), with the incidence rate in boys being greater than that of girls from 2009 to 2013. The most common cause of concussion was player-to-ground contact for boys and player-to-ball or player-to-stick contact for girls. The mean annual concussion incidences in youth lacrosse and youth football were 443 and 355 per 100,000 participants, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Over the study period, 16% of lacrosse injuries were diagnosed as concussions, a higher mean annual incidence per 100,000 participants than that of youth football (443 vs 355). The cause of concussion was different based on sex, with higher rates of player-to-ball or player-to-stick contact in female players versus player-to-ground contact in male players.

