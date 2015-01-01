Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth, and the emergency department (ED) serves as the primary point of healthcare contact for many with suicidal ideation. As suicide-related presentations to the ED continue to rise, the implementation of time- and cost-effective care pathways becomes ever more critical. Evidence-based tools for the identification and stratification of suicide risk can aid in clinical decision-making and care linkage. This issue reviews best practices for suicide risk assessment of youth to guide evaluation, management, and disposition planning within the ED setting.

