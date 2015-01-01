Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gang-involved youth experience greater disparities in sexual health compared to non-gang-involved youth. Yet, little is known about how and why sexual behaviors vary within the youth gang population. Developing relevant and effective service approaches requires an understanding of this variation and the environmental factors that influence patterns of sexual health risk.



METHODOLOGY AND RESULTS: Using latent class analysis, we identified four sexual behavior classes within a school-based sample of gang-involved youth in Washington State (N = 2060): Non-Sexually Active (54%), Limited Partners with Condom Use (14%), Multiple Partner with Sexting (19%), and High Sexual Vulnerability (13%). These classes were distinguished by age at sexual debut, number of sexual partners, condom use, and sexting. Interpersonal and macrosocial factors differentiated the classes, including multiform violence exposures, limited social support, and socioeconomic instability. We also found differences according to sexual identity and substance use.



DISCUSSION: Findings highlight the need for service approaches that are responsive to both the individual needs of gang-involved youth and the factors that shape their living environments. We discuss the implications for research and practice, including the potential utility of a harm reduction framework to promote sexual health and reduce disparities in the youth gang population.

