|
Citation
|
Bishop AS, Nurius PS, Walker SC, Oxford ML. Perspect. Sex. Reprod. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alan Guttmacher Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38391121
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Gang-involved youth experience greater disparities in sexual health compared to non-gang-involved youth. Yet, little is known about how and why sexual behaviors vary within the youth gang population. Developing relevant and effective service approaches requires an understanding of this variation and the environmental factors that influence patterns of sexual health risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
harm reduction; latent class analysis; sexual health; social ecology; United States; youth gang membership