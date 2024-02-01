Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To record the time-loss injuries of female rink hockey players and describe the affected region, tissue, and onset of injury.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey study. SETTING: First (Ok Liga) and Second (Plata) division clubs. PARTICIPANTS: 280 player-seasons. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Incidence of overall, training, and match injuries (number of injuries per 1000 h) from two seasons.



RESULTS: A total of 229 injuries occurred in 56,438 h of exposure. The overall incidence was 4 injuries per 1000 h (4/1000 h), with a significantly higher rate of injuries during matches (15.2/1000 h) compared to training sessions (2.6/1000 h) (p < 0.001). Injuries affecting the lower limb were the most common (2.3/1000 h), followed by upper limb (1.2/1000 h), and head/trunk (0.6/1000 h). The tissue with the highest incidence of injury was the muscle/tendon (1.3/1000 h), followed by the ligament (0.8/1000 h). Around one in every three injuries (31%) affected either the thigh or hip/groin (73 injuries).



CONCLUSIONS: The injury incidence in elite female rink hockey is moderate and occurs mainly during match sessions. Preventative measurements should be implemented in rink hockey with a special concern for injuries affecting the thigh, and hip/groin.

