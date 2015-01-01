Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is an increasing need to understand how differential levels of resource inequality between spouses are associated with women's experience of intimate partner violence (IPV) in lower- and middle-income countries across four regions. This study aims to focus on four areas of relative power and resources between couples in a partnership: employment, job skills, earnings, and household making-decision across four lower- and middle-income regions.



METHOD: Data on 150,623 women was drawn from the most recent, harmonized Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) for 24 countries in West-Central Africa (WCA), East-Southern Africa (ESA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and South Asia (SA). Leveraging an event history framework, we fitted mixture cure models to illuminate both the likelihood of never experiencing IPV and the onset of IPV among women in their first union across the four regions.



RESULTS: We found that women who are not in the labor market are less likely to experience violence compared to those who are in all places except MENA. Among couples in which both partners are in the labor market, women with lower job skills than their partner are less likely to experience violence. Inequality in earnings is associated with the onset of intimate partner violence in ESA and SA. Similarly, inequality in household decision-making is associated with the onset of the first spousal violence but only in ESA, MENA, and SA.



CONCLUSION: This study found vast heterogeneity in the different measures of spousal resource inequality and women's experience of IPV across LMIC settings. This underscores the imperative for interventions focused on enhancing women's economic outcomes to consider and confront the contextual norms associated with women's economic empowerment, in order to mitigate unintended adverse consequences.

Language: en