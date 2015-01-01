|
Citation
|
Brandolino A, deRoon-Cassini TA, Biesboer EA, Tomas CW, Woolfolk M, Wakinekona NA, Subramanian M, Cheruvalath H, Schroeder ME, Trevino CM. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001199.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38390473
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Outpatient follow-up represents a crucial opportunity to re-engage with gun violence survivors (GVS) and to facilitate positive health outcomes. Current outpatient models for firearm-related injuries and trauma care are inconsistent and unstandardized across trauma centers. This project describes the patient population served by the multidisciplinary Trauma Quality of Life (TQoL) Clinic for GVS. Also of primary interest was the outpatient follow-up services used by patients prior to their clinic appointment. Subsequent referrals placed during Clinic, as well as rate of attendance, was a secondary aim.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Health Care Quality, Access, And Evaluation; Healthcare disparities; Wounds, Gunshot