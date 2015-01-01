|
McBain SA, Cleavenger K, Bull C, Payakachat N, Greer M. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001198.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
38390474
BACKGROUND: An estimated one-third of patients experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or depression in the year following a traumatic injury. The American College of Surgeons requires postinjury PTSD and depression screening in trauma centers, although implementation has been limited. Tech-based solutions have been proposed to improve uptake of postinjury mental health screening. The goals of this pilot study were to assess the usability and acceptability of Blueprint, a tech-based mental health screening platform, and explore attitudes toward tech-based screening and intervention.
|
patient reported outcome measures; patient-centered care; psychosocial support systems; stress disorders, post-traumatic