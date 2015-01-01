Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can profoundly impact overall health, employment, and family life. Incidence of mTBI in the workplace represents an important subgroup with poorer outcomes. Mental health (MH) and substance use (SU) challenges are a primary correlate of TBI, but are rarely assessed among individuals with a work-related (wr)-mTBI, particularly at a population-level.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the association between lifetime wr-mTBI and non-wr-mTBI and the experience of MH and SU challenges.



METHODS: The 2019 Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Monitor is a cross-sectional telephone survey of adults aged≥18 years in Ontario, Canada, employing a stratified (six regions) two-stage (telephone number, respondent) list-assisted random digit dialing probability selection procedure (N = 1792). Adjusting for sociodemographic variables, binary logistic regression was conducted to assess the association between lifetime wr-mTBI and non-wr-mTBI (relative to no TBI) and four outcomes: hazardous use of alcohol and of cannabis, psychological distress, and fair/poor mental health.



RESULTS: Adjusting for sociodemographic variables, non-wr-mTBI demonstrated increased odds of hazardous alcohol (AOR = 2.12, 95% CI = 1.41, 3.19) and cannabis use (AOR = 1.61, 95% CI = 1.05, 2.45), psychological distress (AOR = 1.68, 95% CI = 1.14, 2.49), and fair/poor mental health (AOR = 1.70, 95% CI = 1.11, 2.59). Lifetime wr-mTBI demonstrated increased odds of reporting psychological distress (AOR = 3.40, 95% CI = 1.93, 5.97) and fair/poor mental health (AOR = 2.16, 95% CI = 1.12, 4.19) only.



CONCLUSIONS: Non-wr-mTBI was associated with both MH and SU, whereas wr-mTBI was associated with MH only. MH outcomes were more strongly associated with wr-mTBI than non-wr-mTBI. Physicians, employers, and insurers need to consider the potential association between wr-mTBI and MH, and provide care accordingly.

Language: en