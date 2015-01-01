Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient mobility tasks place rehabilitation professionals (Physical and Occupational Therapists) working in hospitals at high risk for work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs). However, when investigating engagement with a Safe Patient Handling and Mobility program (SPHM), administrative records at a level one trauma hospital showed that rehabilitation professionals reported zero work-related injuries over an eight-year period.



OBJECTIVE: As part of a qualitative study conducted to discover their unique work experiences, we explored some of the reasons that rehabilitation professionals might not report work-related injuries to their employers.



METHODS: Using a collective case study design, six focus groups were conducted with 25 members of the rehabilitation team within a level-one trauma hospital. Focus groups were recorded; transcripts were analyzed for emergent themes using first and second cycle coding procedures.



RESULTS: Participants in this study denied experiencing work-related injuries but frequently described working in pain, often attributed to patient mobility tasks. These experiences were not reported to employers. Self-management of their pain through co-worker treatment, over-the-counter medications, or informal alteration in job tasks were reported as common.



CONCLUSION: Administrative injury records may underrepresent injuries among rehabilitation professionals. This may be due to their perception of work-related pain as something different than work-related injuries, or that many of these rehabilitation professionals treat their own work-related pain and symptoms rather than report them. To get a more accurate assessment of injury frequency among rehabilitation professionals, researchers should gather information directly from the participants, and should inquire about work-related pain in addition to injury.

Language: en