Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the mediating effects of caregiver illness uncertainty and psychological resilience inn caregiver burden and readiness in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). This can help improve caregiver readiness in patients with moderate-to-severe TBIs.



METHODS: A purposive sampling method was used to recruit patients with moderate-to-severe TBIs, and their caregivers, who were hospitalized in the Department of Neurosurgery of the Affiliated Hospital of Yangzhou University between October 2022 and August 2023. The Zarit Caregiver Burden Interview, Mishel Uncertainty In Scale for Family Member, Connor-Daviddsonresili-encescale, and Caregivers Preparedness Scale, as well as general information questionnaire, were used to conduct the survey.



RESULTS: Caregiver readiness correlated with caregiver burden, illness uncertainty, and psychological resilience in patients with moderate-to-severe TBI (P < 0.01). Caregiver readiness was not only directly affected by caregiver burden (95%CI: -0.510, -0.196) but was also affected through the chain mediation of illness uncertainty and psychological resilience (95%CI: -0.146, -0.011).



CONCLUSION: Caregiver burden in patients with moderate-to-severe TBI influences caregiver readiness levels and is mediated by illness uncertainty and psychological resilience. By improving caregivers' illness uncertainty and increasing their psychological resilience, the impact of low caregiver readiness caused by high caregiver burden could be reduced.

Language: en