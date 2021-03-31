|
Conroy NE, Griffin SM, Crowley CG, DeSanto DL. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(1): 47-63.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
To systematically review the misrepresentations and misapplications of Johnson's typology of violence in the empirical research on intimate partner violence (IPV).
Language: en
|
Coercive control; Gender; Intimate partner violence; Intimate terrorism; Mutual violent control; Situational couple violence; Systematic review; Violent resistance