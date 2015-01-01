|
Leone JM, Beeble ML. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(1): 65-76.
Abstract
Incarcerated women disproportionately experience intimate partner violence (IPV). Using Johnson's typology as a guiding framework, we investigated 114 women's strategic responses to intimate terrorism (IT) prior to their incarceration. Research questions included: (1) What formal help-seeking strategies do women use to cope with IT?; and (2) Is the nature of IT and/or the subsequent consequences associated with formal help-seeking? Face-to-face interviews occurred in an upstate New York jail. Physical violence, coercive control, psychological distress, violence-related injuries, perceived social support, and several demographics were examined as correlates of seven formal help-seeking strategies in a series of logistic regression models. Incarcerated women sought help to end IT and did so from multiple sources. Women most commonly called the police, contacted a mental health counselor, and/or sought domestic violence (DV) counseling. Coercive control was related to filing a protection order and contacting a DV counselor. Perceived social support was associated with contacting a DV counselor. Violence-related injuries were marginally related to contacting a DV counselor.
Language: en
Keywords
Coercive control; Formal help-seeking; Incarcerated women; Intimate terrorism; Perceived social support