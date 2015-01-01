|
Mantler T, Shillington KJ, Yates J, Tryphonopoulos P, Jackson KT, Ford-Gilboe M. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 165-175.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health concern exacerbated by the pandemic. Experiences of violence vary based on geographic location and living in rural communities has been found, in some contexts, to amplify consequences of IPV. Resilience, the ability to survive and thrive despite facing adversity, has long been a dominant narrative within IPV literature, yet little is known about how resilience is cultivated among rural women experiencing violence. The purpose of this study was to explore how rural women experiencing IPV cultivate resilience.
COVID-19; Intimate partner violence; Isolation; Resilience; Rural; Shelter services; Stigma; Thriving