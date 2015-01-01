SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jiwatram-Negrón T, Cheng SY, Wachter K, Mazzio AK, Ward M, Reed L, Messing JT. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 177-191.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00472-9

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research shows that women who experience intimate partner violence (IPV) are at risk for a range of adverse mental health outcomes, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidality. However, few studies use measures that reflect the broad range of IPV exposures that women experience. This paper examines the associations between multiple IPV types and adverse mental health among a sample of survivors engaged in care.

Methods

This article draws on data from a web-based survey administered to 377 women seeking IPV services in a Southwestern U.S. state. Multivariate regression analyses with multiple imputation were conducted to investigate the net association between multiple types of IPV and three mental health outcomes: depression, PTSD, and a prior suicidal attempt or threat, controlling for socio-demographics and self-rated health.

Results

Multivariate analyses indicated significant associations between reproductive coercion (β = 6.89, p < .001), technology-facilitated violent threats (β = 5.27, p < .05), and psychological vulnerability/abuse (β = 4.45, p < .05) and symptoms of depression.

FINDINGS also indicated significant net associations between reproductive coercion (β = 7.05, p < .001), technology-facilitated humiliation (β = 4.87, p < .05), and psychological vulnerability/abuse (β = 7.76, p < .001) and increased PTSD symptomology. Finally, psychological vulnerability/abuse (aOR = 3.36, p < .01) increased the likelihood of reporting a prior suicidal attempt or threat.

Conclusion

Women reporting reproductive coercion, technology-facilitated abuse, and psychological vulnerability/abuse had a higher risk of adverse mental health. More research is needed to understand the mechanisms that underlie these varied associations and to develop a cohesive practice model attuned to integrated needs.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Intimate partner violence; Mental health; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Suicidality

