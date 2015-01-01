Abstract

There is currently scant research exploring Indigenous Guatemalan women's experiences of gender-based violence and mental health outcomes, but existing research suggests further exploration in this area is necessary. The current study aimed to address this gap by analyzing the experiences with violence and subsequent well-being of Indigenous Maya women in rural Guatemala.



Methods



Data were collected in an ethnographic project on mental health in Panajachel, Guatemala, consisting of a cross-sectional survey on violence exposure and mental health history, followed by semi-structured interviews to elaborate on the experiences. Interviews with seven Kaqchikel Maya women who had been exposed to violence provided the qualitative basis for this study, supplemented by the survey results. Descriptive statistics of survey results and thematic analysis of interviews are presented.



Results



The survey results pointed to a deep relationship between violence victimization and mental health issues. Recurring themes in the interviews included symptoms of post-violence emotional distress including fear, sadness, physical ailments, and suicidal ideation; the role of the women as mothers; lack of legal and mental health support; and the importance of spirituality and religion.



Conclusions



These results highlight the importance of examining emotional distress as separate from diagnostic psychiatric disorders in addressing women's mental health post-violence. This exploratory study provides examples of violence exposure, mental health, and resource availability among Guatemalan Maya women and suggests possibilities for future investigation.

Language: en