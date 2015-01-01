|
Abstract
|
Prior studies have found that court-referred individuals are more likely to complete relationship violence intervention programs (RVIP) than self-referred individuals. The current study provides a more nuanced analysis by examining whether RVIP clients referred through various legal and non-legal pathways (Probation, Deferred Prosecution, Civil Court, Court Case Pending, or No Court Involvement) have differential program attendance or post-program recidivism.
Court Referral; Intimate Partner Violence; Offender Treatment; Recidivism; Treatment Compliance