Citation
Lane R, Gribble R, Alves-Costa F, Taylor A, Howard LM, Fear NT, Macmanus D. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 285-301.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence and Abuse (IPVA) perpetration and victimisation has been found to be higher in serving and ex-serving military samples compared to civilians. Despite this, there is a lack of qualitative research exploring the IPVA experiences of couples in which one or both partners are serving or have served in the military. This qualitative study aimed to explore IPVA experiences within the UK military community from the perspective of serving and ex-serving military personnel and civilian partners of UK military personnel.
Language: en
Keywords
Civilian spouses; Intimate Partner Violence and Abuse (IPVA); perpetration; UK Military personnel; victimisation