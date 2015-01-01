|
Slakoff DC, Boling KS, Tadros E. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 303-313.
True crime, a subset of crime-focused media that turns real cases into entertainment for the public's consumption, regularly features co-victims within their narratives. To our knowledge, no studies have examined how co-victims (i.e., family members and friends of the victims and/or perpetrators) of intimate partner violence are portrayed. Co-victims often experience intense grief after their loved one goes missing or is killed, but their public journeys through the grief process have not yet been examined through a media lens. As such, the goal of this study is to center co-victims' portrayals by examining how their grief was portrayed.
Co-victims; Grief/Grieving; Intimate Partner Homicide; Missing Persons; Secondary Victims; True Crime