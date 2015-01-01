|
Roguski M, Grennell D, Dash S, De'Haan I, Cram F, Gulliver P. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 325-337.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Within this paper we evaluate the inclusion of the family voice in the domestic homicide review process. We use an Indigenous rubric (Te Pou) developed to ensure a culturally appropriate framework for conducting fatality reviews. We further draw on the creative potential of Indigenous knowledge systems, applying them alongside Western understandings of the engagement of family in homicide reviews, to seed new knowledge. This review has been undertaken early in the process of implementing family interviews to learn from current practices, seeking to improve them and, thereby, be better hosts for those invited to be part of a review.
Language: en
Equity; Family violence; Homicide reviews; Indigenous frameworks