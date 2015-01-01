SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Watson AEN, Oliver C, Wilson RF, Self-Brown S. J. Fam. Violence 2024; 39(2): 339-346.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00489-0

unavailable

Abstract

In the U.S., there are approximately 1,300 abusive head trauma (AHT) cases reported annually, with 25% of them fatal.

Objective

This is a descriptive study of child maltreatment (CM)-related homicides resulting from AHT.

Methods

Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) for 2012-2017 were used to describe child homicide cases resulting from AHT of children aged 0-17 years.

Results

During 2012-2017, among the 1,957 deaths from CM-related homicides, 230 resulted from AHT. More than half of the victims of AHT were male children, and greater than half of the AHT-related deaths were perpetrated by males, with fathers as the perpetrator in 43% of the cases. In addition, more than one-third of AHT victims (44%), as well as perpetrators (36%), were White, non-Hispanic. Almost half of AHT victims had a previous history of abuse, 37% had a nonfatal injury prior to their death, and 22% of their deaths were precipitated by child's crying behavior.

Conclusion

This paper describes the prevalence of AHT deaths from 2012 to 2017 data, along with multiple risk factors that are associated with victim death AHT and perpetration of this type of maltreatment. These findings can inform targeted prevention strategies for the most extreme forms of AHT, those that result in child death.


Keywords

Abusive head trauma; Child homicide; Child maltreatment/abuse; National Violent Death Reporting System

