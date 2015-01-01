Abstract

Cables are one of the most important fire loads in nuclear power plants. It is therefore important to understand their fire behaviour and to predict their heat release rate curve. Electricité de France carried out a series of full-scale vertical cable tray fire experiments. Relevant measurement systems were used. The aim of this article is to give an overview of these experiments and their main results. Important aspects of the fire behaviour are discussed and compared with the literature. In addition, two models, namely the FLASH-CAT model and the ISO 18195 vertical cable tray model, are compared to the experiments and their ability to predict the heat release rate profile is discussed. The models are also compared with other real-scale experiments available in the literature. The ISO 18195 model shows good agreement with the different experiments for the heat release rate profile. The FLASH-CAT model obtains reasonable conservative results for the maximum heat release rate. However, the model significantly overestimates the growth rate in all the tests.

