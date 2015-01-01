Abstract

Regarding the problem that helicopters cannot spray live transmission conductors and wildfires directly under an insulator, we built a full-scale 500 kV insulator flashover test platform to simulate high-altitude helicopters spraying fire extinguishing agents. The chemical formulation, spray intensity, and fragmentation method of the fire extinguishing agents were varied. We simulated the breakdown characteristics of insulators when helicopters spray fire extinguishing agents, revealing the mechanism of high-altitude live fire extinguishment for high-spray-intensity and high-conductivity agents. Furthermore, an insulation performance verification test of a helicopter spraying live equipment at different flight speeds and altitudes was carried out, and the behavior of the fire extinguishing agents was divided into a five-zone diffusion law consisting of the (1) water column, (2) continuous water block, (3) semi-continuous water body, (4) large droplet particles, and (5) small droplet particles. We propose a spraying live transmission line method in which the helicopter flight height and speed jointly control the particle size of the fire extinguishing agent. When the particle size of the fire extinguishing agent at the terminal is controlled to 560-4000 μm, the insulation performance of the fire extinguishing agent can be effectively improved. During high-incidence periods of wildfires, such as the Spring Festival and Qingming Festival in 2023, on-site firefighting on the Hunan power grid was performed using helicopters to spray fire extinguishing agents from top to bottom through live transmission conductors to extinguish wildfire disasters directly below the transmission conductors. Neither transmission line flashovers nor power outages occurred when the fires were extinguished.

