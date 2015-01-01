Abstract

In the intricate shade of criminal justice and criminology, victimology emerges as a field dedicated to understanding the experiences, dynamics, and consequences of victimization. Beyond merely identifying perpetrators and examining crime scenes, victimology places the spotlight on those who have suffered harm, explain on the diverse ways in which individuals cope, recover, and seek justice in the aftermath of crime. In this article, we will delve into the multifaceted of victimology, exploring its history, key concepts, and the evolving role it plays in shaping policies and practices within the criminal justice system.



The roots of victimology can be traced back to the mid-20th century when scholars began to shift their focus from studying criminal offenders to understanding the experiences of crime victims. In 1947, the publication of "The Victim and His Criminal" by Hans von Hentig marked a seminal moment in victimological literature, emphasizing the importance of considering the victim's perspective in the study of crime.

