Blumenfeld C. J. Forensic Psychol. 2023; 8(6): e308.

10.35248/2475-319X.23.8.308

Offender profiling, often depicted in crime dramas and detective novels, is both an art and a science employed by criminal investigators to analyze patterns of criminal behavior and provide insights into the characteristics of potential perpetrators. This multidisciplinary approach involves psychology, criminology, and behavioral analysis to create a profile that aids law enforcement in narrowing down suspects and solving complex cases. In this article, we delve into the world of offender profiling, exploring its methodologies, challenges, and impact on criminal investigations [1].

The roots of offender profiling can be traced back to the mid-20th century, with pioneers like Dr. James A. Brussel, a psychiatrist who assisted in the investigation of the Mad Bomber in New York during the 1950's. However, the modern concept of profiling gained prominence in the late 20th century with the development of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and its criminal profiling techniques.


