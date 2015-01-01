Abstract

Criminology, as a multidisciplinary field of study, delves into the complexities of crime, criminal behavior, and the societal responses to these phenomena. With roots in sociology, psychology, law, and other disciplines, criminology seeks to web of factors that contribute to criminal conduct, offering insights that can inform prevention, intervention, and justice systems. In this article, we explore the fundamental concepts of criminology, explain on its evolution, key theories, and its critical role in shaping societal responses to crime.



The origins of criminology can be traced back to the 18th century when scholars like Cesare Beccaria and Jeremy Bentham laid the ground work for modern criminological thought. Their works emphasized the need for a rational and humane approach to punishment, challenging prevailing punitive practices. The 19th century saw the emergence of positivist criminology, with pioneers like Cesare Lombroso proposing that criminal behavior could be attributed to biological and psychological factors.



Developed by Beccaria and Bentham, this theory posits that individuals engage in criminal behavior after rational consideration of the potential benefits and consequences. It emphasizes the importance of fair and proportional punishment as a deterrent.



Lombroso's positivist theory suggests that criminal behavior is determined by inherent biological or psychological traits. This approach challenges the classical view, emphasizing the need for individualized treatment rather than uniform punishment.



Developed by Albert Bandura, the social learning theory underscores the role of social interactions and observational learning in the development of criminal behavior. It suggests that individuals acquire criminal tendencies through exposure to deviant role models.



Strain theory, popularized by Robert Merton, posits that individuals turn to crime when they experience a disjunction between societal goals and the means available to achieve them.



Strain, such as economic inequality, can lead to deviance as individuals seek alternative paths to success.



This theory, proposed by Marcus Felson and Lawrence Cohen, focuses on the routine activities of individuals and how they intersect with motivated offenders. It suggests that crime occurs when three elements converge: a motivated offender, a suitable target, and the absence of a capable guardian.



Criminology contributes to the development of effective crime prevention strategies by identifying risk factors and addressing root causes. Community-based programs, educational initiatives, and social interventions aim to reduce the likelihood of criminal behavior. ..

