|
Citation
|
Vieira RCA, Pipek LZ, Oliveira DV, Paiva WS, Sousa RMC. Biomedicines 2024; 12(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38397913
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The diagnosis and prognosis of diffuse axonal injury (DAI) remain challenging. This research aimed to analyze the impact on activities of daily living (ADL), functional outcomes, quality of life (QoL), and the association between lesion severity and DAI location identified through imaging exams.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CT imaging; diffuse axonal injury; functional outcomes; quality of life; traumatic brain injury