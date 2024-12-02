SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vieira RCA, Pipek LZ, Oliveira DV, Paiva WS, Sousa RMC. Biomedicines 2024; 12(2).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/biomedicines12020311

38397913

PMC10886783

BACKGROUND: The diagnosis and prognosis of diffuse axonal injury (DAI) remain challenging. This research aimed to analyze the impact on activities of daily living (ADL), functional outcomes, quality of life (QoL), and the association between lesion severity and DAI location identified through imaging exams.

METHODS: This prospective cohort study included 95 patients diagnosed with DAI. Data were collected at admission, three, six, and twelve months post-injury. The associations between variables were evaluated using a mixed-effects model.

RESULTS: Functional recovery and QoL improved between three and twelve months after DAI. An interaction was observed between independence in performing ADL and subarachnoid hemorrhage (p = 0.043) and intraventricular hemorrhage (p = 0.012). Additionally, an interaction over time was observed between the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) and DAI severity (p < 0.001), brain lesions (p = 0.014), and the Disability Rating Scale (DRS) with injury in brain hemispheres (p = 0.026) and Adams classification (p = 0.013). Interaction effects over time were observed with the general health perceptions and energy/vitality domains with intraventricular hemorrhage, and the social functioning domain with the obliteration of basal cisterns and Gentry's classification.

CONCLUSION: The use of CT in the acute phase of DAI is important for predicting outcomes. The severity and location of DAI are associated with functional outcomes, ADL, and QoL.


CT imaging; diffuse axonal injury; functional outcomes; quality of life; traumatic brain injury

