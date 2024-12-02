Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the context of managing persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS), existing treatments like pharmacotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and physical rehabilitation show only moderate effectiveness. The emergence of neuromodulation techniques in PPCS management has led to debates regarding optimal stimulation parameters and their overall efficacy.



METHODS: this scoping review involved a comprehensive search of PubMed and ScienceDirect databases, focusing on controlled studies examining the therapeutic potential of non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) techniques in adults with PPCS.



RESULTS: Among the 940 abstracts screened, only five studies, encompassing 103 patients (12 to 29 per study), met the inclusion criteria. These studies assessed the efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), or repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), applied to specific brain regions (i.e., the left dorsolateral pre-frontal cortex (DLPFC) or left motor cortex (M1)) for addressing cognitive and psychological symptoms, headaches, and general PPCSs. The results indicated improvements in cognitive functions with tDCS. In contrast, reductions in headache intensity and depression scores were observed with rTMS, while no significant findings were noted for general symptoms with rTMS.



CONCLUSION: although these pilot studies suggest promise for rTMS and tDCS in PPCS management, further research with larger-scale investigations and standardized protocols is imperative to enhance treatment outcomes for PPCS patients.

