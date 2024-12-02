|
Citation
|
Khosravi MH, Louras M, Martens G, Kaux JF, Thibaut A, Lejeune N. Biomedicines 2024; 12(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38398052
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the context of managing persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS), existing treatments like pharmacotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and physical rehabilitation show only moderate effectiveness. The emergence of neuromodulation techniques in PPCS management has led to debates regarding optimal stimulation parameters and their overall efficacy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
non-invasive brain stimulation; post-concussive symptoms; rTMS; tDCS; transcranial direct current stimulation; transcranial magnetic stimulation