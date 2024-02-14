Abstract

Childhood maltreatment has been repeatedly linked to a higher incidence of health conditions with an underlying proinflammatory component, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. Childhood maltreatment has also been linked to elevated systemic inflammation prior to the onset of disease. However, childhood maltreatment is highly comorbid with other risk factors which have also been linked to inflammation, namely major depression. The present analysis addresses this issue by assessing the association of maltreatment with genome-wide transcriptional profiling of immune cells collected from four orthogonal groups of adolescents (aged 13-17): maltreated and not maltreated in childhood, with and without major depressive disorder. Maltreatment and psychiatric history were determined using semi-structured clinical interviews and cross-validated using self-report questionnaires. Dried whole blood spots were collected from each participant (n = 133) and assayed to determine the extent to which maltreatment in childhood was associated with a higher prevalence of transcriptional activity among differentially expressed genes, specific immune cell subtypes, and up- or down-regulation of genes involved in immune function after accounting for current major depression. Maltreatment was associated with increased interferon regulatory factor (IRF) transcriptional activity (p = 0.03), as well as nuclear factor erythroid-2 related factor 1 (NRF1; p = 0.002) and MAF (p = 0.01) among up-regulated genes, and increased activity of nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-κB) among down-regulated genes (p = 0.01). Non-classical CD16+ monocytes were implicated in both the up- and down-regulated genes among maltreated adolescents. These data provide convergent evidence supporting the role of maltreatment in altering intracellular and molecular markers of immune function, as well as implicate monocyte/macrophage functions as mechanisms through which childhood maltreatment may shape lifelong immune development and function.

