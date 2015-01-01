Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) in Peru represents a significant public health challenge. IPV can influence women's reproductive and social behaviors, undermining fertility control, and exacerbating unintended pregnancies. Our objective was to assess the association between IPV and pregnancy intention among Peruvian women of reproductive age.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis of Peru's 2020 Demographic and Family Health Survey data. The independent variable in this study was IPV against women, which includes psychological IPV, sexual IPV, and physical IPV. If a respondent experienced any of these three forms of IPV, the IPV variable was labeled as "yes"; if none were present, it was labeled as "no". The dependent variable was pregnancy intention (no vs. yes). We utilized a generalized linear model (GLM) from the Poisson family with a log link function to assess the relationship between IPV occurrences (total and each IPV type) and pregnancy intention. We report crude and adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR) with 95% confidence intervals (95%CI).



RESULTS: We analyzed data from 8466 women aged 15 to 49. The prevalence of any IPV was 49.6% (psychological IPV: 45.8%; physical IPV: 22.2%; and sexual IPV: 4.3%). Exposure to physical IPV (aPR: 1.05; 95% CI: 1.03-1.07), psychological IPV (aPR: 1.04; 95% CI: 1.02-1.06), and sexual IPV (aPR: 1.09; 95% CI: 1.04-1.13), as well as a history of any IPV (aPR: 1.05; 95% CI: 1.02-1.07), were associated with a higher probability of not intending to become pregnant. This association persisted after adjusting for confounders like age, marital status, educational attainment, education level of the child's father, place of residence, wealth, ethnicity, and parity.



CONCLUSION: One in two Peruvian women reported experiencing IPV. An association was observed between IPV exposure and a higher probability of not holding an intention to become pregnant.

Language: en