Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Electrical burn injuries (EBIs) represent an important subset of burn injuries, but the information on them from the global level is limited. We aimed to investigate the characteristics and risk factors for EBIs reported to the World Health Organization Global Burn Registry.



METHODS: Patients with EBIs and non-EBIs were identified from the registry. Patient demographics, income of the country, setting of the injury occurred, and outcomes were described and compared. Multivariable analysis was performed to identify risk factors associated with the EBIs and their outcomes.



RESULTS: Of the 9276 patients, 814 (8.8%) were grouped as EBIs. EBIs patients had a median age of 28 years, and they were predominantly males (89.2%). EBIs were more likely to occur in lower-middle- and low-income countries (60.9% versus 43.4%) and in an occupational setting (49.1% versus 6.7%) than the non-EBIs. Older age, male, lower-income, and occupational and public setting were risk factors for EBIs. For EBIs patients, adolescents and young adults, those from low-middle and low-income countries, and those injured by high-voltage electricity were more likely to have more than 15% of the total body surface area. In addition, those from low-middle and low-income countries and those injured by high-voltage electricity were more likely to die.



CONCLUSION: The characteristics of EBIs are significantly different from that of non-EBIs. To prevent EBIs and avoid unpleasant outcomes, particular attention should be given to adolescent boys and young adult men who are employed in electrical jobs in lower-income countries.

