Abstract

BACKGROUND: Resource parent trainings are an important factor in caregiver readiness and retention, which can improve placement stability and permanency achievement for children and youth, especially those who are marginalized.



OBJECTIVE: Resource parents need access to evidence-based training programs attentive to caring for children and youth from a variety of diverse backgrounds. This study evaluates placement, permanency, and stability outcomes of children whose resource parents were trained in one such program: the National Training and Development Curriculum (NTDC). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants include adults who completed a resource parent training program (N = 3822) and children in their care (N = 2565) in the U.S. states of Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Missouri.



METHODS: This quasi-experimental study involved statistical testing of caregivers and children using AFCARS data. Propensity-score matching was used to control for differences in the child permanency analysis.



RESULTS: With a better understanding of the realities of fostering, NTDC participants were slightly less likely to foster after training (OR = 0.6; p < .001), self-selecting out before taking a child into the home. Those who did foster were more likely to foster a child who is a teen (OR = 1.4; p = .004), Asian/Asian American (OR = 3.8; p = .02), Black/African American (OR = 1.6; p < .001), or Hispanic/Latinx (OR = 1.7; p = .002). Children of NTDC caregivers entered legal adoptions (OR = 2.0; p = .003) and guardianships (OR = 2.9; p = .03) at higher rates than children of comparison caregivers, while rates of reunification (OR = 1.3; p = .11) were not statistically different.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence points to the effectiveness of NTDC in preparing resource parents to provide care for a diverse range of children by age, race, and ethnicity, and for those children to achieve permanency.

Language: en