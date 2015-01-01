Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been understudied in low- and middle-income countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.



OBJECTIVES, PARTICIPANTS, SETTING: We explored associations between mental distress, self-harm or suicidality, and HIV risk and individual and cumulative ACEs (sexual, emotional, and physical violence; witnessing community and interparental violence; orphanhood) among youth aged 13-24 in Lesotho.



METHODS: Multivariable logistic regressions stratified by sex using nationally representative 2018 Lesotho Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (n(female) = 7101; n(male) = 1467) data.



RESULTS: Over 75 % of males and females experienced at least 1 ACE. Among males, physical and community violence were significantly associated with mental distress; orphan status and emotional violence was associated with self-harm/suicidality. Males who witnessed interparental violence had higher odds of disclosing 2 types and 3 or more types of HIV risk versus none. Among females, being a double orphan and having experienced sexual, emotional, physical, community, and interparental violence were significantly associated with mental distress and any self-harm/suicidality in both models. Females who experienced physical violence had higher odds of disclosing 3 or more risk types versus no risk. Statistically significant associations emerged between cumulative ACEs and mental distress, self-harm/suicidality, and higher levels of HIV risk for both males and females.



CONCLUSIONS: Differential patterns of associations between ACEs and mental health problems and HIV risk emerged by sex. Scalable, integrated individual and community efforts to prevent ACEs, provide mental health supports, and encourage safer sexual behaviors among those exposed are needed and could benefit youth in Lesotho.

Language: en