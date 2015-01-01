|
Citation
Burnand L, Johnson D, Ferguson K. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38400718
Abstract
This study explores what care-experienced young people want from mental health services. Six care-experienced young people were interviewed, and an interpretative phenomenological analysis applied. Three key themes emerged demonstrating that the way support is delivered, the people who deliver it, and the environment of mental health services are all important to care-experienced young people. Along with these findings, this study demonstrates that engaging vulnerable young people in research and service design is beneficial.
Language: en
Keywords
care experience; interpretative phenomenological analysis; mental health services; Young people; young people’s views