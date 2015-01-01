SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Burnand L, Johnson D, Ferguson K. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591045241233986

PMID

38400718

Abstract

This study explores what care-experienced young people want from mental health services. Six care-experienced young people were interviewed, and an interpretative phenomenological analysis applied. Three key themes emerged demonstrating that the way support is delivered, the people who deliver it, and the environment of mental health services are all important to care-experienced young people. Along with these findings, this study demonstrates that engaging vulnerable young people in research and service design is beneficial.


Language: en

Keywords

care experience; interpretative phenomenological analysis; mental health services; Young people; young people’s views

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print