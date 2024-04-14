Abstract

This photo essay details a patient with self-inflicted laser-induced retinal injury progressing to full-thickness macular holes in both eyes. A 40-year-old patient presented after a self-inflicted injury by a handheld class 3 blue laser (450 nm) he purchased on the internet. The patient reported shining the laser through a window, which reflected the beam back into his eyes. Visual acuity was measured at 20/400 in both eyes. The initial fundus photographs revealed vitreous and preretinal hemorrhages in the right eye, and multiple yellow-white fresh laser burns in the macula of the left eye. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) showed preretinal hemorrhage in the right eye and retinal disruption with preretinal hyper-reflective lesion in the left eye. After one month, his vision deteriorated to finger counting in each eye. He developed a full-thickness macular hole and hyperfluorescent curvilinear streaks in the superior maculae in both eyes. OCT images showed retinal pigment epithelium clumping and outer retinal atrophy in curvilinear streak areas in both eyes, which point to self-inflicted injury. This case illustrates laser-pointer-induced retinopathy and reinforces the necessity of public education on the dangers of utilizing handheld lasers without eye protection.

