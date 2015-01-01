Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the prevalence of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo without dizziness, a treatable falls risk factor in people attending outpatient falls clinics.



METHODS: Over 6 years, 618 people at risk of falls attending 2 falls clinics were assessed for benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, whether dizzy or non dizzy. Data regarding demographics, canal location of positive tests and comorbidities were collected from medical records.



RESULTS: Thirty-nine percent (238) of people with falls risk tested positive for benign paroxysmal positional vertigo; 62 (26%) or 1 in 4 of those testing positive were not dizzy. Thirty-nine of 104 (38%) testing positive for single canal benign paroxysmal positional vertigo and twenty-four of 134 (18%) testing positive for multiple canal benign paroxysmal positional vertigo were not dizzy. Comorbidities were common for all with falls risk but did not differentiate for benign paroxysmal positional vertigo on testing.



CONCLUSIONS: Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is common in people attending falls clinics and contributes to falls risk. Dizziness is common in BPPV though 26% or 1 in 4 people testing positive were not dizzy and would be missed without mandatory testing. Testing should also include all semicircular canals as multiple-canal involvement was high.

Language: en