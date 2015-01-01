Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite thousands of licensed cannabis retail stores operating across Canada, there remains a significant illicit cannabis market. Some cannabis users continue to buy cannabis from dealers, illicit stores, and/or illicit online retailers.



METHODS: Data are from the 2021 British Columbia Cannabis Use Survey. Respondents (n = 8473) were 19 years or older, lived in British Columbia at the time of the survey, and reported using cannabis in the past 12 months.



RESULTS: Buying cannabis from all types of illicit sources was more common among younger cannabis users, those who use cannabis more frequently and started using cannabis before the age of 17 (vs. 19 or older), and among those who co-use cannabis with other drugs. Specifically, buying cannabis from a dealer was more common among men, those with lower educational attainment, and those who seek the lowest prices when buying cannabis. In contrast, those using cannabis for medical (vs. non-medical) purposes were more likely to report getting cannabis from illicit retail stores, while buying cannabis from illicit websites was more common among people who use edible cannabis products.



CONCLUSION: Consistent with other studies, younger and more frequent cannabis users were more likely to report buying cannabis from illicit sources. However, these findings suggest there is significant heterogeneity among those who buy cannabis from different types of illicit sources, which should be carefully considered when developing policies and strategies aimed at encouraging consumers to transition to legal sources.

