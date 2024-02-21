Abstract

Suicide is an increasingly important public healthcare concern worldwide. Studies examining the effect of attempted suicide on clinical outcomes among patients with trauma are scarce. We conducted a retrospective cohort study at a community emergency department in Japan. We included all severely injured patients with an Injury Severity Score > 15 from January 2002 to December 2021. The primary outcome measure was in-hospital mortality. The other outcome of interest was hospital length of stay. One-to-one propensity score matching was performed to compare these outcomes between suicide attempt and no suicide attempt groups. Of the 2714 eligible patients, 183 (6.7%) had trauma caused by a suicide attempt. In the propensity score-matched analysis with 139 pairs, the suicide attempt group showed a significant increase in-hospital mortality (20.9% vs. 37.4%; odds ratio 2.27; 95% confidence intervals 1.33-3.87) compared with the no suicide attempt group. Among survivors, the median hospital length of stay was significantly longer in the suicide attempt group than that in the no suicide attempt group (9 days vs. 12 days, p = 0.0076). Because of the unfavorable consequences and potential need for additional healthcare, increased attention should be paid to patients with trauma caused by a suicide attempt.

