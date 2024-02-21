|
Özer G, Işık, Escartín J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(2).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38397628
According to the World Health Organisation, there are globally 40 million individuals with bipolar disorder (BD), and they experience stigma and discrimination, as many people with mental illness do. Work bullying (WB) is a common organisational problem, deteriorating the well-being and performance of employees and organisations. Although WB experiences have been researched for over three decades, we do not know much about the experiences of this group and what they need to extend their work-life. The current research aims to understand the workplace bullying experiences of individuals with BD and factors that may foster or hinder their participation in the labour force. The research methodology was based on in-depth interviews with 19 employees diagnosed with BD. Bullying experiences were mapped onto the Negative Acts Questionnaire. The data were analysed using the deductive qualitative content analysis on MAXQDA.
Language: en
bipolar disorder; deductive content analysis; organisational psychology; qualitative study; workplace bullying