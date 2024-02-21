|
Citation
Mozid NE, Espinosa RN, Grayson C, Falode O, Yang Y, Glaudin C, Guastaferro K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(2).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38397640
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the U.S., the most pervasive child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention strategy involves school-based prevention programs; however, the reach of these programs is limited due to implementation constraints, such as budgets or turnover. This is notable as standard delivery of often requires two facilitators in the classroom. Leveraging a natural experiment in the implementation of Safe Touches, the current study sought to explore the feasibility of implementation with a single facilitator using pre-recorded videos compared to the standard in-person delivery.
Language: en
Keywords
child sexual abuse; implementation; prevention