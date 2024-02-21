Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the U.S., the most pervasive child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention strategy involves school-based prevention programs; however, the reach of these programs is limited due to implementation constraints, such as budgets or turnover. This is notable as standard delivery of often requires two facilitators in the classroom. Leveraging a natural experiment in the implementation of Safe Touches, the current study sought to explore the feasibility of implementation with a single facilitator using pre-recorded videos compared to the standard in-person delivery.



METHODS: A six-item CSA-related knowledge questionnaire was delivered to (N = 1480) second-graders post-workshop. An independent-samples t-test was used to compare the mean of CSA-related knowledge item responses for each delivery modality. Student-level data were paired with teacher evaluations and an interview with the facilitator.



RESULTS: Across workshops delivered in 25 schools, there was no significant difference in knowledge based on CSA-related questions by workshop modality. Teachers indicated the facilitators responded effectively to the children's questions and comments in both delivery modalities. Input from the facilitator was positive.



CONCLUSIONS: Triangulation of student knowledge, teacher input, and facilitator experience indicates the viability and feasibility of this implementation strategy for Safe Touches, and potentially other school-based CSA prevention programs. To ensure equitable access to the CSA prevention program, the empirical examination of, and investment in, alternative implementation options for school-based CSA preventive programs is encouraged.

