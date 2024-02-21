|
Novilla MLB, Bird KT, Hanson CL, Crandall AA, Cook EG, Obalana O, Brady LA, Frierichs H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(2).
38397721
Trauma-informed care (TIC) is a comprehensive approach that focuses on the whole individual. It acknowledges the experiences and symptoms of trauma and their impact on health. TIC prioritizes physical and emotional safety through a relationship of trust that supports patient choice and empowerment. It provides a safe and respectful healing environment that considers specific needs while promoting a greater sense of well-being, patient engagement, and partnership in the treatment process. Given the prevalence of trauma, this descriptive cross-sectional study examined the attitudes and perspectives of U.S. physicians (N = 179; 67% males; 84% White; 43% aged 56-65) in providing trauma-informed care using an anonymous 29-item online survey administered by Reaction Data.
adverse experiences; healthcare; stress-related events; toxic/chronic stress; trauma; trauma-informed care; traumatic experiences; vulnerable populations