Abstract

Road traffic crashes (RTCs) are significantly high in Nigeria with serious social and health consequences. While existing studies on RTCs have mainly focused on the effect of socio-economic, environmental, human and mechanical factors to address the high rates, the relationship between road transport fares and RTCs has been glossed over in literature. Thus, this study examines the influence of road transport fares and other covariates on RTCs. Data on RTCs and the predictors between 2017 and 2022 were obtained from the records of the National Bureau of Statistics and the Federal Road Safety Corps. Spatial statistical techniques were used for the data analysis. RTCs vary across the country, and Northern Nigeria is the hot spot.



RESULTS from the spatial analysis show that road transport fares, population density, and illiteracy rate are significant predictors of RTCs. The study recommends striking a balance between fare affordability, the quality of service provided, and the implementation of effective transportation strategies.

Language: en